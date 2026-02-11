Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.04.

GILD traded up $8.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,072,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,745,895. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.39 and a 200-day moving average of $121.53. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $93.37 and a one year high of $156.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $193.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 27.88%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kelly A. Kramer sold 2,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.10, for a total value of $356,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,339 shares in the company, valued at $170,186.90. This trade represents a 67.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total transaction of $372,930.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 103,221 shares in the company, valued at $12,831,402.51. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 319,391 shares of company stock valued at $44,141,101 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $2,617,152,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 397.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,748,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,147,000 after buying an additional 5,392,191 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3,763.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,223,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113,999 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,521,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,499,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,489,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,266 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

