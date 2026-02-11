BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.26 on February 27th

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2621 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BME traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.01. 7,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,173. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1-year low of $34.18 and a 1-year high of $42.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.97.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE: BME) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term total return through a combination of dividend income and capital appreciation. Managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors, the trust invests primarily in the equity securities of domestic and international issuers engaged in the health sciences sector. The portfolio typically includes common stocks, corporate bonds and convertible securities of companies involved in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices and healthcare services.

