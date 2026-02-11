Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s previous close.

AMTM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on Amentum from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amentum in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Amentum from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amentum in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

Shares of AMTM stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.07. 1,071,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.01. Amentum has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.11.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Amentum had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Amentum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amentum will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,614,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Amentum by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,116,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,594 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amentum in the 4th quarter valued at $66,529,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Amentum by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,030,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Amentum by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,460,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882,011 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — BTIG reaffirmed a Buy rating and kept a $35 price target (~11.5% upside from ~$31.39), which could limit downside and attract value?seeking buyers. Read More.

Amentum is a government services provider specializing in mission-critical solutions for defense, federal civilian and commercial customers around the globe. The company delivers integrated services that span the full lifecycle of complex programs and facilities, including engineering, program and project management, logistics, operations, maintenance and environmental remediation.

Core offerings include infrastructure support, energy and facilities management, environmental solutions and nuclear services.

