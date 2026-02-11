Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Increases Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a 0.0% increase from Maiden Holdings North America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Maiden Holdings North America Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of MHNC traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308. Maiden Holdings North America has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91.

Maiden Holdings North America Ltd. (NYSE: MHNC) is a specialty property and casualty reinsurer headquartered in Wilton, Connecticut. As a subsidiary of Bermuda-based Maiden Holdings, Ltd., the company provides treaty and facultative reinsurance solutions for primary insurers. Since its founding in 2007, Maiden Holdings North America has developed underwriting capabilities in property catastrophe, casualty, agriculture, surety and mortgage reinsurance, targeting niche segments where disciplined risk selection and tailored coverage can drive value.

The company’s product offerings include multi-year and annual treaty contracts, facultative reinsurance for individual risks, and run-off and legacy portfolio management services.

