Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Increases Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a 0.0% increase from Maiden Holdings North America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
Maiden Holdings North America Trading Down 1.0%
Shares of MHNC traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308. Maiden Holdings North America has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91.
The company’s product offerings include multi-year and annual treaty contracts, facultative reinsurance for individual risks, and run-off and legacy portfolio management services.
