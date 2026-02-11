RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1306 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE RIV traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.10. 44,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,771. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.93. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $12.56.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 5.9% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $452,000.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (NYSE:RIV) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund employs an unconstrained, actively managed approach to investing across a broad array of convertible and derivative securities.

The fund’s primary investments include convertible bonds, convertible preferred stocks, synthetic convertible instruments (such as caps, floors and spreads), and related derivative instruments.

