Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0253 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

Global Water Resources has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 107.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Global Water Resources Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Global Water Resources stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,227. The stock has a market cap of $264.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.57 and a beta of 0.99. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $11.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 7.87%.The company had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Water Resources, Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) is a publicly traded holding company based in Scottsdale, Arizona, specializing in the ownership and management of water and wastewater utilities. The company provides critical potable water delivery, wastewater collection and treatment, and reclaimed water services to residential, commercial and industrial customers across select communities in Central and Southern Arizona.

The company operates multiple regulated utility systems, serving communities such as Anthem, Biltmore, Florence and San Tan Valley.

