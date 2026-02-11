Carnival Corporation (CCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

Carnival has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.0%per year over the last three years. Carnival has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Carnival to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

Carnival Price Performance

Shares of CCL traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.74. 4,972,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,010,436. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Carnival has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $34.03. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 10.37%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Carnival has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCL. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Carnival from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Carnival from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Carnival from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company’s core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

