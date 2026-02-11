BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0973 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BGR stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.13. 176,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,080. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $15.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 150.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 304,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 183,190 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 527.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 65,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 54,798 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 160,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE: BGR) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a combination of current income and long-term capital appreciation. The trust focuses its investments primarily on equity and equity-related securities of companies engaged in the energy and natural resources sectors, including exploration, production, refining, distribution and related services.

The trust’s portfolio typically comprises common stocks, American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other equity-linked instruments issued by firms operating in upstream and downstream energy markets, metals and mining, chemicals and related industries.

