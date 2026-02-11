Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.71 and last traded at C$8.51, with a volume of 337034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATH shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.46.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.53%.The company had revenue of C$321.09 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.5403473 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.

