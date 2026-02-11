RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RFM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on February 27th

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0881 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Shares of RFM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,543. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $15.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19.

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

