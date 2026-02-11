Short Interest in Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL) Rises By 2,425.0%

Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 101 shares, an increase of 2,425.0% from the January 15th total of 4 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 104 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Peoples Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of PPLL opened at $60.78 on Wednesday. Peoples has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $71.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.14.
About Peoples
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Peoples
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.