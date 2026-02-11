Short Interest in Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL) Rises By 2,425.0%

Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 101 shares, an increase of 2,425.0% from the January 15th total of 4 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 104 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Peoples Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of PPLL opened at $60.78 on Wednesday. Peoples has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $71.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.14.

About Peoples

Peoples Ltd. operates as the holding company for PS Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers in Pennsylvania, the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, business checking, NOW checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides auto and personal, SBA, commercial, commercial real estate, home equity, home improvement, and home equity line of credit loan products, as well as mortgages and debit and credit cards.

