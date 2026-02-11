Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,593 shares, a growth of 1,941.3% from the January 15th total of 225 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,743 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,743 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.18% of Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $47.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.22.

Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%.

(Get Free Report)

The Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high yield bonds with a low yield to worst. HYDW was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.