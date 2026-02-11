Wesbanco Bank Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 319.0% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 16,288 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,415,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,139,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.6% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,630,000 after purchasing an additional 23,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.9% in the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 147,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,344,000 after buying an additional 20,239 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $147.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $93.37 and a one year high of $153.13.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 27.88%.The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.88.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $625,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,713.60. This trade represents a 35.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total transaction of $3,524,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 107,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,310.98. This trade represents a 20.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 319,391 shares of company stock worth $44,141,101. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

