Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,706 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2,563.5% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 80.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 79.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 184.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 261.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 131,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,764.90. This trade represents a 8.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $478,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 167,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,250. This represents a 15.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 43,450 shares of company stock worth $937,883. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

ELAN stock opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on ELAN. Piper Sandler raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Argus upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco’s portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

