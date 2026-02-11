Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 97,165 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,165 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 43,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 117,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 41,129 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $1,294,000. Markel Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% in the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 2,368,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,436,000 after purchasing an additional 110,061 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,732,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,636,000 after purchasing an additional 97,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $93.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.42. The company has a market cap of $218.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Announces Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 68.91% and a net margin of 33.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a $1.2751 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 541.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVO. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.07.

Read Our Latest Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.