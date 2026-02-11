Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 19.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMGN. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Amgen from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $304.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.04.

Amgen stock opened at $364.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $196.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $335.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.39. Amgen has a 52 week low of $261.43 and a 52 week high of $385.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total transaction of $1,058,659.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,703.50. The trade was a 30.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 27,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Closed End Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

