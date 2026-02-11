KeyCorp Has Lowered Expectations for Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Stock Price

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MAA. Scotiabank cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.84.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 2.1%

MAA opened at $136.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $125.75 and a one year high of $173.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($1.74). The firm had revenue of $555.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.80 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.710 EPS. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Adrian Hill bought 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $131.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,927.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,766 shares in the company, valued at $6,428,821.78. This trade represents a 1.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $750,035.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 49,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,876,251.35. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,079 shares of company stock valued at $838,698. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $915,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $795,893,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 30,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: MAA) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA’s portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

