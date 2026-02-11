Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF $VPL

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 610,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $53,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at $688,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 67,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Portland Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $104.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $64.21 and a 1 year high of $104.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the MSCI Pacific Index (the Index).

