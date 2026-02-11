BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0426 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.1%

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE: BGY) is a closed-end management investment company led by BlackRock Fund Advisors. The trust seeks to provide high current income and the potential for capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of non-U.S. companies. It employs an enhanced dividend strategy, combining a focus on stocks that offer attractive dividend yields with derivative overlays such as covered call writing and foreign currency hedging to help manage risk and generate additional income.

The fund’s portfolio is diversified across developed international markets, including Europe, Asia-Pacific and other regions outside the United States.

