Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 46.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Oxford Lane Capital has a payout ratio of 509.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $937.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.57. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $25.95.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that seeks to generate high current income and capital appreciation. The company invests primarily in debt and equity securities of private funds managed or advised by Oxford Finance LLC, targeting U.S. middle-market companies. Its portfolio spans senior secured loans, mezzanine debt and private equity interests, providing diversification across credit instruments and industry sectors.

Established in 2009 and based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Oxford Lane Capital commenced operations in 2012.

