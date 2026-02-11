Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Upgraded by UBS Group to Hold Rating

UBS Group upgraded shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GLNCY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Glencore to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

Shares of GLNCY stock opened at $13.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. Glencore has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $14.67.

Glencore is a global natural resources company engaged in the production, processing and marketing of commodities. The business combines large-scale mining and metals operations with an extensive physical commodities trading and marketing platform. Its activities span the full commodity value chain, from extraction and smelting/refining to the commercial distribution of metals and energy products to industrial customers worldwide.

Key product areas include base and precious metals (such as copper, zinc, nickel and related concentrates), bulk commodities and energy products (including thermal coal and oil) and associated value?added materials and services.

