Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Macro Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. HSBC downgraded Macro Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Macro Bank in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Macro Bank in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Macro Bank from $79.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.

Macro Bank Stock Performance

Macro Bank stock opened at $95.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.07. Macro Bank has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $106.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The bank reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.57 million. Macro Bank had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Macro Bank will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macro Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a $0.3822 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Macro Bank’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Macro Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 192.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMA. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Macro Bank by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its stake in Macro Bank by 4.0% in the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Macro Bank by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Macro Bank by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Macro Bank by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

About Macro Bank

Macro Bank (NYSE: BMA) is the American depositary receipt program of Banco Macro SA, one of the largest privately owned banks in Argentina. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, the institution delivers a comprehensive suite of banking solutions to retail, corporate and agricultural customers across the country. Through its extensive branch network and digital platforms, Macro Bank aims to serve diverse client segments with tailored financial products and services.

The bank’s offerings span traditional deposit accounts—including checking, savings and term deposits—alongside payment and transaction services.

