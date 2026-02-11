Madison Asset Management LLC Has $68.97 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,396 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Fiserv worth $68,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3,750.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 960.9% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $205.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fiserv from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Compass Point downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.34.

Fiserv News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and-profit discipline: FISV reported non-GAAP EPS of $1.99 versus a ~$1.90 consensus, and management pointed to expense discipline that helped margins — a key near-term market driver. Why Fiserv Is Up After Q4 Beat

Q4 earnings beat and-profit discipline: FISV reported non-GAAP EPS of $1.99 versus a ~$1.90 consensus, and management pointed to expense discipline that helped margins — a key near-term market driver. Positive Sentiment: Strategy/operational progress — “OneFiserv”: Management highlighted progress on its OneFiserv integration and technology modernization efforts as a multi-year tailwind, which traders are treating as evidence of longer?term stabilization. Fiserv Sees Restaurant and Retail Softness as Revenues Climb

Strategy/operational progress — “OneFiserv”: Management highlighted progress on its OneFiserv integration and technology modernization efforts as a multi-year tailwind, which traders are treating as evidence of longer?term stabilization. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue and key metrics mixed/in-line: Reported revenue was $4.90B — close to some estimates but called mixed by analysts (some sources flagged slight misses vs other consensus figures), so top-line strength is not uniformly convincing. Earnings Call Highlights

Revenue and key metrics mixed/in-line: Reported revenue was $4.90B — close to some estimates but called mixed by analysts (some sources flagged slight misses vs other consensus figures), so top-line strength is not uniformly convincing. Neutral Sentiment: FY?2026 guidance is cautious but roughly in line: Fiserv set EPS guidance of $8.00–$8.30 for FY26 (consensus ~8.12), a range that signals modest upside vs. Street expectations and reflects a conservative posture after a turbulent 2025. Company Press Release

FY?2026 guidance is cautious but roughly in line: Fiserv set EPS guidance of $8.00–$8.30 for FY26 (consensus ~8.12), a range that signals modest upside vs. Street expectations and reflects a conservative posture after a turbulent 2025. Negative Sentiment: Sector/structure headwinds and slowing core growth: Analysts flagged slower core growth and increasing competitive pressure in payments/processing, supporting neutral/hold ratings rather than buy calls. TipRanks: Neutral Hold Rating

Sector/structure headwinds and slowing core growth: Analysts flagged slower core growth and increasing competitive pressure in payments/processing, supporting neutral/hold ratings rather than buy calls. Negative Sentiment: Consumer softness in key verticals: Management called out restaurant and retail weakness, which could limit merchant-processing volumes until spending patterns normalize. PYMNTS Article

Consumer softness in key verticals: Management called out restaurant and retail weakness, which could limit merchant-processing volumes until spending patterns normalize. Negative Sentiment: Market positioning and sentiment signals: Traders showed elevated put activity earlier in the week and short interest remains notable (~3.1% of float, days-to-cover ~2), indicating some investor hedging/bearish positioning that could amplify downside on negative headlines.

Market positioning and sentiment signals: Traders showed elevated put activity earlier in the week and short interest remains notable (~3.1% of float, days-to-cover ~2), indicating some investor hedging/bearish positioning that could amplify downside on negative headlines. Negative Sentiment: Analyst moves: Recent downgrades/neutral calls (e.g., Northcoast, reiterated Holds) may cap upside until clearer evidence of sustained revenue recovery appears. Northcoast Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CFO Paul M. Todd bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $1,060,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,111.73. This represents a 228.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman acquired 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.19 per share, with a total value of $499,201.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 61,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,599.15. This trade represents a 14.80% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FISV opened at $62.59 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Fiserv’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

Featured Articles

