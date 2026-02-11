Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Acquires 124,041 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,565,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,041 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 16.6% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned about 0.61% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $268,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 28,598 shares during the last quarter. Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,966,000 after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $105.53 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.65 and a 12-month high of $109.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.89 and a 200-day moving average of $104.46. The stock has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

