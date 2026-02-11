Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 4,419 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the quarter. Medpace makes up approximately 1.7% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Medpace worth $150,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Medpace by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 17,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 8.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 59,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.78, for a total transaction of $35,874,214.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 774,602 shares in the company, valued at $470,787,603.56. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.15, for a total value of $12,183,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,751,625. This trade represents a 42.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 296,880 shares of company stock worth $178,815,404. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MEDP. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen restated a “sell” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $564.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial set a $555.00 price target on Medpace in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medpace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $486.82.

Trending Headlines about Medpace

Here are the key news stories impacting Medpace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on revenue and EPS — Medpace reported $708.5M revenue and $4.67 EPS, topping expectations and showing 32% YoY revenue growth; the strong quarter underpins organic demand for CRO services. Medpace Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Q4 beat on revenue and EPS — Medpace reported $708.5M revenue and $4.67 EPS, topping expectations and showing 32% YoY revenue growth; the strong quarter underpins organic demand for CRO services. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY2026 guidance — Medpace set EPS guidance of $16.68–$17.50 and revenue guidance of $2.8B–$2.9B, above consensus, signaling management expects continued top-line growth despite some near-term headwinds. Medpace FY2026 Guidance

Raised FY2026 guidance — Medpace set EPS guidance of $16.68–$17.50 and revenue guidance of $2.8B–$2.9B, above consensus, signaling management expects continued top-line growth despite some near-term headwinds. Positive Sentiment: New CRO win — Zelluna selected Medpace as CRO for its ZIMA-101 first-in-human trial, adding client work that supports future service revenue. Zelluna selects Medpace as CRO

New CRO win — Zelluna selected Medpace as CRO for its ZIMA-101 first-in-human trial, adding client work that supports future service revenue. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade — Robert W. Baird upgraded MEDP to Outperform with a $564 PT, signaling increased analyst conviction and potential catalyst for buying interest. Baird upgrades Medpace

Analyst upgrade — Robert W. Baird upgraded MEDP to Outperform with a $564 PT, signaling increased analyst conviction and potential catalyst for buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials and call transparency — Earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for details on bookings, backlog and margin drivers; useful for modeling but not immediate catalysts. Earnings call transcript

Investor materials and call transparency — Earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for details on bookings, backlog and margin drivers; useful for modeling but not immediate catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Backlog normalization and trial timing drove the selloff — Despite the beat, investors reacted to management commentary about backlog growth slowing and timing shifts in metabolic trials, which compress near-term revenue visibility and prompted a roughly 5% intraday drop. Medpace shares tumble despite Q4 beat

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $446.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.05 and a 52-week high of $628.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $575.55 and its 200 day moving average is $539.56.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $708.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.53 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 127.72%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace’s core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

