Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 40,558 shares, a drop of 75.1% from the January 15th total of 162,931 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,324,756 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLJP. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 475.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period.

Shares of FLJP stock opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.65. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.08.

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

