iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 145,992 shares, an increase of 224.0% from the January 15th total of 45,060 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,503 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ:CLOA opened at $51.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.84. iShares AAA CLO Active ETF has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $52.05.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%.
The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.
