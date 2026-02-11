iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 145,992 shares, an increase of 224.0% from the January 15th total of 45,060 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,503 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 378,503 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLOA opened at $51.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.84. iShares AAA CLO Active ETF has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $52.05.

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares AAA CLO Active ETF

About iShares AAA CLO Active ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 51.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000.

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

