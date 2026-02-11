PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Short Interest Up 288.5% in January

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 84,851 shares, a growth of 288.5% from the January 15th total of 21,843 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,673 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,673 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 134.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Arkos Global Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA STPZ opened at $53.96 on Wednesday. PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $54.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.98.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Announces Dividend

About PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index. The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index is an unmanaged index comprised of the United States Treasury Inflation Protected Securities with at least $1 billion in outstanding face value and a remaining term to final maturity of at least one year and less than five years.

