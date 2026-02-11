Skylands Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. $NATR

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,050 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned 1.83% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 147.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NATR opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.98 million, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.95. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average is $18.81.

In other news, CAO Jonathan David Lanoy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 46,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,464.85. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nathan G. Brower sold 3,800 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $79,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,555.35. This trade represents a 7.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $219,221. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc is a global manufacturer and direct seller of nutritional supplements, herbal remedies, and personal care products. The company’s core business centers on research, development and distribution of vitamins, minerals, botanicals and essential oil-based formulations designed to support overall health and wellness. Operating under a network-marketing model, Nature’s Sunshine works through a network of independent distributors who promote and sell its product line directly to consumers.

The company’s product portfolio spans dietary supplements such as single-ingredient vitamins, proprietary herbal blends, sports nutrition formulas and weight-management solutions, along with skin and hair care items based on botanical extracts and essential oils.

