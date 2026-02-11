Skylands Capital LLC Sells 15,372 Shares of Core Natural Resources, Inc. $CNR

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,022 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,372 shares during the period. Core Natural Resources makes up approximately 2.6% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.43% of Core Natural Resources worth $18,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Core Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $2,037,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $796,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $2,413,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,223,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a report on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Core Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.38.

Core Natural Resources Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Core Natural Resources stock opened at $91.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.95 and a beta of 0.34. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $103.50.

Core Natural Resources Profile

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users. This segment includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the central preparation plant.

