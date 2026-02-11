Skylands Capital LLC Sells 3,610 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,940 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,417,906 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,432,603,000 after acquiring an additional 614,437 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,712,397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,974,242,000 after purchasing an additional 602,489 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,356,548 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,112,500,000 after purchasing an additional 323,252 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,778,276 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,046,468,000 after purchasing an additional 160,650 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.8% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,296,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $987,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,131 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. Weiss Ratings cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.64.

Shares of AEM opened at $211.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.28. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $92.11 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

