Skylands Capital LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,150 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.6% during the second quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ON Semiconductor Stock Up 3.4%
Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $67.33 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 198.04, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.07.
ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 18th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 32.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ON has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.76.
- Positive Sentiment: Record free cash flow and a large buyback — onsemi reported a record $1.4B of free cash flow for FY?2025 and authorized a new up-to-$6B share repurchase program, a tangible capital?return tailwind that supports the stock. onsemi Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: EPS beat and product momentum — the company beat the non?GAAP EPS consensus (reported $0.64 vs ~$0.62) and highlighted new vGaN power products plus partnerships (GlobalFoundries, Innoscience) that strengthen its power/GaN roadmap. Those wins support upside if demand improves. onsemi Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst reactions mixed but several price?target raises — some shops raised targets and reiterated the stock’s recovery potential while others stayed cautious; the overall consensus remains mixed/neutral which can keep volatility elevated. ON Semiconductor: Expanding Margins, Strengthening Demand Visibility, and GaN Product Pipeline Support Buy Rating and Higher Price Target
- Neutral Sentiment: Guidance is cautious / in line — onsemi gave Q1 revenue and EPS ranges (Q1 non?GAAP EPS guidance roughly 0.56–0.66) that imply modest sequential stabilization but not a decisive rebound; investors will watch execution vs. guidance. onsemi Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue decline and segment weakness — Q4 revenue fell ~11% year?over?year to ~$1.53B, below some Street expectations; PSG and ISG showed softness and inventory/headwind concerns remain, which pressured sentiment after the print. Chipmaker Onsemi misses quarterly revenue estimates, shares fall
- Negative Sentiment: New risk disclosure on AI integration and ongoing margin pressure — the company flagged strategic, legal and cyber risks tied to AI rollout; gross margins are compressed versus last year, so execution and risk management matter for upside. AI Integration Poses Strategic, Legal, and Cyber Risks for ON Semiconductor
Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor
In other ON Semiconductor news, CFO Trent Thad sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $1,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 379,448 shares in the company, valued at $20,888,612.40. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
About ON Semiconductor
ON Semiconductor, which operates under the onsemi brand, is a global supplier of semiconductor components and related solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio that includes power and analog devices, discrete components, sensors and custom mixed-signal products. Its offerings are used to manage, convert and sense electrical power and signals across a wide range of electronic systems.
ON Semiconductor serves customers in key end markets such as automotive, industrial, cloud power and communications, as well as consumer and computing applications.
