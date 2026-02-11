Intelligent Protection Management Corp. (NASDAQ:IPM) Short Interest Update

Intelligent Protection Management Corp. (NASDAQ:IPM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 34,334 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the January 15th total of 120,160 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,177 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,177 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intelligent Protection Management stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intelligent Protection Management Corp. (NASDAQ:IPM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Intelligent Protection Management at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPM stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 million, a P/E ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. Intelligent Protection Management has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88.

Intelligent Protection Management ( NASDAQ:IPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intelligent Protection Management had a negative net margin of 38.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Intelligent Protection Management in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intelligent Protection Management currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Intelligent Protection Management Corp. engages in the development of communications software to enhance security and privacy solutions for multimedia communication and data transmission. Its solutions include blockchain strategy consulting, blockchain implementation, white label video solutions, and technology licensing. The firm’s product portfolio includes Paltalk and Camfrog. The company was founded by Clifford Lerner and Darrell Lerner on July 19, 2005 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

