Bulla (BULLA) Trading Up 7.8% This Week

Bulla (BULLA) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Bulla token can currently be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bulla has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bulla has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $2.23 million worth of Bulla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,867.34 or 0.99976680 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,650.62 or 0.99573335 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Bulla

Bulla launched on June 5th, 2025. Bulla’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. Bulla’s official website is bullamascot.io. Bulla’s official Twitter account is @bullamascot.

Bulla Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bulla (BULLA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bulla has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 280,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Bulla is 0.02506221 USD and is down -3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $2,431,302.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bullamascot.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bulla using one of the exchanges listed above.

