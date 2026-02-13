Amp (AMP) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.96 Million

Amp (AMP) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, Amp has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Amp token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Amp has a market capitalization of $127.76 million and approximately $5.96 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Amp
Amp launched on September 6th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,720,008,803 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,231,571,807 tokens. The official message board for Amp is flexa.co/newsroom. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official website is amp.xyz. Amp’s official Twitter account is @ampdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Amp Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amp using one of the exchanges listed above.
