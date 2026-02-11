Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $17.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. Genasys had a negative net margin of 44.44% and a negative return on equity of 267.81%.
Here are the key takeaways from Genasys’ conference call:
- Record revenue of $17.1 million in Q1 (+146% YoY) driven by a ~220% increase in hardware sales, supporting a 12?month backlog of about $58 million.
- Puerto Rico project continues to drive revenue (?$9.8 million recognized this quarter); the third (largest) dam group is under construction with equipment on site and the fourth group’s engineering has begun, on track for 2027 completion.
- Defense opportunity via the CROWS AHD program showed progress with a $9 million production order and LRAD 450XL qualification; management cites a total addressable market > $175 million, though timing of material award receipts may be uncertain.
- Balance sheet strengthened as the company repaid a $4 million term loan and ended the quarter with $10.3 million in cash and marketable securities, and management says cash is sufficient for obligations.
- Software revenue was flat YoY at $2.3 million (up ~5% sequentially) with contracting underway for five cities/counties and two federal agencies, but near?term conversions remain affected by government budget timing.
Shares of NASDAQ GNSS opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.65. Genasys has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNSS. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Genasys by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 51,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 32,481 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genasys by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 46,452 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 54,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Genasys by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 183,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 79,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.04% of the company’s stock.
Here are the key news stories impacting Genasys this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue and cash-flow strength: Genasys reported record/accelerated revenue of roughly $17.1M (+~146% YoY) and materially higher gross profit; operating cash flow jumped to about $7.2M and cash & equivalents rose to ~$10.3M — indicators of stronger top-line momentum and improving cash generation. Genasys Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2026 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Management reinforcement: The company named Cassandra Hernandez-Monteon as CFO, signaling internal leadership continuity and added financial oversight during growth. Genasys Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2026 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call/transcript available: The full Q1 earnings call highlights and transcripts are published for investors to review management’s color on backlog, margins and go-to-market execution. Use these to judge whether revenue growth is sustainable. Genasys (GNSS) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage: Recent analyst activity is minimal but includes at least one buy rating (Ascendiant Capital); coverage remains light, so analyst revisions could sway sentiment. Genasys Inc. (GNSS) Stock Falls on Q1 2026 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: EPS miss and ongoing losses: GAAP diluted loss per share was ~$0.02 vs. a consensus loss of ~$0.01; the company reported an operating loss and a net loss attributable to common shareholders, with negative margins and a negative ROE — factors weighing on near-term profitability expectations. Genasys (GNSS) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Balance sheet/leverage concerns: Total liabilities increased noticeably year-over-year, which, combined with continued net losses, raises investor focus on capitalization and debt/working-capital risks despite improved cash levels. Genasys Inc. (GNSS) Stock Falls on Q1 2026 Earnings
Genasys, Inc (NASDAQ: GNSS) specializes in mission-critical communications and emergency mass notification solutions designed to keep organizations and communities connected during high-stress events. The company’s core offerings include a multi-channel alerting platform that integrates SMS, email, voice, sirens, public address systems and social media outlets. By combining hardware and cloud-based software, Genasys delivers robust, scalable systems that can push targeted warnings and status updates to millions of recipients in seconds.
In addition to its flagship Smart Mass Notification System, Genasys provides hardened private LTE networks, satellite communications terminals and interoperable radio systems tailored for government agencies, defense customers, utilities, energy producers and remote industrial operations.
