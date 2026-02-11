Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $17.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. Genasys had a negative net margin of 44.44% and a negative return on equity of 267.81%.

Here are the key takeaways from Genasys’ conference call:

Record revenue of $17.1 million in Q1 (+146% YoY) driven by a ~220% increase in hardware sales, supporting a 12?month backlog of about $58 million .

Puerto Rico project continues to drive revenue (? recognized this quarter); the third (largest) dam group is under construction with equipment on site and the fourth group’s engineering has begun, on track for 2027 completion. Defense opportunity via the CROWS AHD program showed progress with a $9 million production order and LRAD 450XL qualification; management cites a total addressable market > $175 million , though timing of material award receipts may be uncertain.

Balance sheet strengthened as the company repaid a term loan and ended the quarter with in cash and marketable securities, and management says cash is sufficient for obligations. Software revenue was flat YoY at $2.3 million (up ~5% sequentially) with contracting underway for five cities/counties and two federal agencies, but near?term conversions remain affected by government budget timing.

Shares of NASDAQ GNSS opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.65. Genasys has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Genasys from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Genasys in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNSS. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Genasys by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 51,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 32,481 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genasys by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 46,452 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 54,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Genasys by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 183,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 79,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Genasys, Inc (NASDAQ: GNSS) specializes in mission-critical communications and emergency mass notification solutions designed to keep organizations and communities connected during high-stress events. The company’s core offerings include a multi-channel alerting platform that integrates SMS, email, voice, sirens, public address systems and social media outlets. By combining hardware and cloud-based software, Genasys delivers robust, scalable systems that can push targeted warnings and status updates to millions of recipients in seconds.

In addition to its flagship Smart Mass Notification System, Genasys provides hardened private LTE networks, satellite communications terminals and interoperable radio systems tailored for government agencies, defense customers, utilities, energy producers and remote industrial operations.

