SmarDex (SDEX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $428.84 Thousand

SmarDex (SDEX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One SmarDex token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. SmarDex has a total market cap of $25.72 million and approximately $428.84 thousand worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SmarDex has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,867.34 or 0.99976680 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,650.62 or 0.99573335 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SmarDex Token Profile

SmarDex’s genesis date was March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,260,989,718 tokens. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex. SmarDex’s official website is smardex.io.

Buying and Selling SmarDex

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,260,989,718.0182 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.00277106 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $439,720.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

