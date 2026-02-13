Bitcoiva (BCA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $98.64 Thousand

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for about $16.44 or 0.00024561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoiva has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $263.79 million and $98.64 thousand worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,936.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $526.30 or 0.00786265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00024513 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Bitcoiva

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 16.40749678 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $98,444.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

