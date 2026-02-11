First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Down 71.0% in January

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 14,720 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the January 15th total of 50,762 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,546 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 33,546 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FAAR stock opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.45.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $2.6485 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $10.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 36.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.
About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF
The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
