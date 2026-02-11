First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Down 71.0% in January

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 14,720 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the January 15th total of 50,762 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,546 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 33,546 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FAAR stock opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.45.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $2.6485 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $10.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 36.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $605,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 54,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

