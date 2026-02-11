Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 17.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of GOF stock opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $15.97.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE: GOF) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a diversified, non-diversified or interval fund (as defined under the Investment Company Act of 1940). The fund commenced operations in February 2012 with a primary objective of seeking a high level of total return, consisting of both income and capital appreciation, through a flexible, opportunistic investment approach.

The fund’s core strategy focuses on investing across the capital structure of both debt and equity securities.

