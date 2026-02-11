Assa Abloy (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Assa Abloy (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

ASAZY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assa Abloy in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Assa Abloy in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $21.85 on Monday. Assa Abloy has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56.

Assa Abloy (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Assa Abloy had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 9.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Assa Abloy will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assa Abloy is a global provider of door opening solutions, formed in 1994 through the merger of Swedish lock manufacturer ASSA and Finnish lock specialist Abloy. Building on a legacy that dates back to 1907, the company has grown into a diversified security technology group offering a broad portfolio of mechanical and electromechanical locks, access control systems, identification technology and entrance automation. Assa Abloy serves a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential dwellings, institutions, transportation hubs and hospitality venues.

The company’s product offerings encompass traditional mechanical locks and keys as well as advanced digital solutions such as mobile access credentials, smart door locks and cloud-based access management platforms.

