Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF $RECS

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,548,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,660 shares during the period. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF comprises 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF were worth $62,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 38.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RECS opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.24. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $41.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.95.

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

