Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on February 27th

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a 11.1% increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Hilltop has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Hilltop has a dividend payout ratio of 43.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hilltop to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.8%.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $40.41. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.03.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. Hilltop had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 10.19%.The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTH) is a Dallas, Texas–based financial holding company offering commercial banking, mortgage lending and capital markets services through its three primary subsidiaries: PlainsCapital Corporation, PrimeLending and HilltopSecurities. PlainsCapital provides deposit, lending and treasury management solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals and individuals. PrimeLending specializes in home purchase and refinance loans, serving retail, wholesale and correspondent channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.