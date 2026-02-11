Northland Securities Lifts Earnings Estimates for Graham

Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) – Northland Securities upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Graham in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 10th. Northland Securities analyst B. Brooks now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. Northland Securities currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Graham’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Graham’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Graham from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Graham from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Graham Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of GHM stock opened at $89.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.91. Graham has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $90.65.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. Graham had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.36 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graham in the third quarter worth $15,043,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,356,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Graham by 1,396.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 108,146 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 459,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,237,000 after buying an additional 89,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Graham by 56.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 185,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after acquiring an additional 67,139 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) is a U.S.-based industrial engineering company that designs, manufactures and services vacuum and heat transfer equipment. Its core offerings include liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, heat exchangers and custom-engineered vacuum systems. These products play a critical role in energy-intensive industries, where reliable removal of non-condensable gases and efficient heat exchange are vital to process performance.

The company’s technologies find application across a range of end markets, including power generation, petrochemical, oil and gas, LNG, and semiconductor manufacturing.

