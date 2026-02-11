Zacks Research Predicts Increased Earnings for Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2028 EPS estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the construction company will earn $2.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.46. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $13.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ FY2028 earnings at $16.60 EPS.

TOL has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.87.

TOL stock opened at $161.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $162.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.44.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 12.28%.Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.63 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.37%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $581,586.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 118,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,407,982.40. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Toll Brothers from “strong sell” to “hold” and modestly raised its Q1 2028 and FY2028 EPS forecasts (Q1 to $2.47; FY to $16.60). The re?rating and upward estimate tinkering reduce downside risk and support near?term buy interest. Zacks Upgrade & Estimates

Reminder: Toll Brothers is scheduled to report earnings next Tuesday — scheduled earnings events often increase short?term volatility as investors position ahead of the print. Negative Sentiment: Most recent quarterly results (Dec. 8) showed a slight EPS miss (reported $4.58 vs. $4.88 expected), which remains a reminder of execution/margin risk if demand or costs deteriorate — a potential headwind if upcoming guidance disappoints.

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company’s core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

