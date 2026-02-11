Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV Stock Holdings Trimmed by Miramar Fiduciary Corp

Miramar Fiduciary Corp lowered its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,562 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 13.7% of Miramar Fiduciary Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Miramar Fiduciary Corp owned about 0.50% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $17,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 13,431 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,201,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,888,000 after purchasing an additional 167,887 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 231,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $42.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DISV was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

