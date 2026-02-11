Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.910-1.970 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.490-8.610 EPS.

HLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $288.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $286.00 to $299.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $246.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.39.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $324.38 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $196.04 and a 1-year high of $325.08. The company has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 72.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.6% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

