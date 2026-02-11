Madison Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Madison Covered Call ETF $CVRD

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Madison Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:CVRD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,205,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,594 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 96.71% of Madison Covered Call ETF worth $40,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Madison Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Madison Covered Call ETF stock opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. Madison Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.71.

Get Madison Covered Call ETF alerts:

About Madison Covered Call ETF

(Free Report)

See Also

The Madison Covered Call ETF (CVRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund focuses on income generation by investing in US large- and mid-cap stocks that pay dividends, combined with an option writing strategy. The fund is actively managed CVRD was launched on Aug 22, 2023 and is issued by Madison.

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.