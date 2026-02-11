Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Position Increased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 54.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 95.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 33,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 16,488 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 24,493.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 411,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,402,000 after purchasing an additional 410,271 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 19,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 16,711 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 273,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,990,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 904.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 18,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $125.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.01. The company has a market capitalization of $83.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $168.08.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $27.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 234.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Egon Durban sold 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total transaction of $9,806,520.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,172,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,935,755.36. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.