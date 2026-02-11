4,085 Shares in Genuine Parts Company $GPC Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 8,833.3% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 148.7% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 7,825.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 11,533.3% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $146.55 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts Company has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $149.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPC. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Genuine Parts

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.